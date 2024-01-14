Deputy's dash cam captures crash that killed pedestrian crossing busy road in NW Harris Co.

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died while walking across a busy road in northwest Harris County on Friday, according to investigators.

Harris County Constable Pct. 1 said the crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Mount Houston Road.

A constable deputy was driving behind Salvador Carranza Ventura, driving a black GMC Sierra, when the driver allegedly hit a man walking across the eastbound lanes.

Deputies said the pedestrian, identified as Joaquin Martinez, was thrown about 150 feet, resulting in his death.

Martinez, described to be in his 50s or 60s, was walking where there is no designated crosswalk in a low light area, according to the constable's office.

Deputies said a vehicle in front of Ventura swerved to avoid Martinez, but he didn't have any reactionary time.

According to Pct. 1, the constable deputy's dashcam captured the deadly crash.

Investigators said they weren't sure why Martinez was crossing the road. Constable deputies said Ventura had no signs of being intoxicated.

The driver of the vehicle was not found to be intoxicated and was released from the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.