Altercation injures 2 and draws large police presence in west Houston

There was some sort of altercation near Chimney Rock and Richmond involving three people, according to Houston police. One person has been detained but ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty is at the scene trying to learn more.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 cameras captured a heavy police presence on Schumacher Lane near Chimney Rock Road and Richmond Avenue on Monday morning in west Houston.

Houston police officers said there was some sort of altercation with three people involved. Two people were hurt and one person was detained.

Police said it was unclear if the disturbance was connected to a nearby nightclub. The disturbance reportedly unfolded in the middle of the street on Schumacher, though it was unclear exactly what happened.

Video from the scene shows many HPD vehicles behind crime scene tape.

HPD is leading the investigation into the altercation, though Harris County sheriff's deputies also responded.

