WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

5-year-old wanders off from west Harris County home, prompting search, sheriff says

KTRK logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 10:34PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An active search is underway for a 5-year-old who wandered off from a home Thursday evening in west Harris County, authorities said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Initial information from authorities is that teams have been out in the area of Katy Hockley Road and Freeman Road since about 2:30 p.m., searching for the 5-year-old child. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child wandered off from a home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane.

Details regarding the search are still limited. Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information and will update this story as facts become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW