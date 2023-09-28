5-year-old wanders off from west Harris County home, prompting search, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An active search is underway for a 5-year-old who wandered off from a home Thursday evening in west Harris County, authorities said.

Initial information from authorities is that teams have been out in the area of Katy Hockley Road and Freeman Road since about 2:30 p.m., searching for the 5-year-old child. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child wandered off from a home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane.

Details regarding the search are still limited. Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information and will update this story as facts become available.