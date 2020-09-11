How to avoid these 3 major closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, there will be a couple of big closures around town, including a METRO Rail closure.Near downtown, I-10 is closed eastbound at Waco all weekend long.In the Galleria area, the West Loop will be blocked southbound between Westheimer and 59, along with the ramp to 59. For a detour, use the feeder or Chimney Rock.METRO Rail's Red Line will be shut down between Fannin South and the downtown transit center Saturday and Sunday, but a bus shuttle is expected to run every 10 minutes.