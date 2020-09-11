Traffic

How to avoid these 3 major closures this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, there will be a couple of big closures around town, including a METRO Rail closure.

Near downtown, I-10 is closed eastbound at Waco all weekend long.

In the Galleria area, the West Loop will be blocked southbound between Westheimer and 59, along with the ramp to 59. For a detour, use the feeder or Chimney Rock.

METRO Rail's Red Line will be shut down between Fannin South and the downtown transit center Saturday and Sunday, but a bus shuttle is expected to run every 10 minutes.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonmetrotrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent driver killed in NW Harris Co. street racing crash
2 new areas to watch for potential development in the Gulf
LIVE: Trump commemorates 9/11's 19th anniversary in PA
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
6-year-old boy dies suddenly of brain-eating amoeba
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area
59 years ago, Hurricane Carla slammed into the Texas coast
Show More
Search underway for tiger spotted in Tennessee
Houston ISD designates Sept. 30 as Vanessa Guillen Day
Program offers student loan forgiveness to college students
Drier weather Friday, but tropical downpours return next week
Here's a recap of the news you need for Friday, September 11
More TOP STORIES News