In-N-Out Burger plans to open location in Webster with 'secret menu' items

In-N-Out Burger, which is known for having a secret menu at its locations, plans to open a spot on El Dorado Boulevard in Webster, Texas.

WEBSTER, Texas -- In-N-Out Burger plans to open a location at 122 El Dorado Blvd., Webster, in the future at a yet-to-be-determined time, assistant vice president of real estate and development, Mike Abbate, said.

The fast-food restaurant chain offers burgers, fries and shakes and is known for having a secret menu at its locations.

"We appreciate our customers in Houston who have shared their anticipation with us, and we're hopeful that we'll be able to better serve them with this great additional location," Abbate said.

The secret menu features offerings that can be ordered by request, such as:

The "animal-style" burger, which features a mustard-fried patty

Lettuce-wrapped burgers; and

A grilled cheese sandwich made with burger buns.

"Once we break ground on a new location, it typically takes us 8 to 9 months to build the restaurant and open for business," Abbate said. "Because of the amount of construction that still needs to take place, it isn't yet possible to nail down a precise opening date."

