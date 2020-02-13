Two more fronts on the way to Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two more cool fronts are on the way to Houston, but it will get to nearly 90-degrees Thursday afternoon.Temperatures will drop off into the upper 50s by sunrise Thursday. The air will still have that crisp feel to it, and that dry air will heat up quickly into the upper 80s under a sunny sky. A weak front arriving Thursday night will reinforce the the dry air, dropping temperatures a few degrees and giving us more nice weather into the weekend.One hiccup to the weather will be the higher levels of ozone pollution. An ozone pollution watch is in effect Thursday for Harris, Galveston and Brazoria counties. Ozone is a lung irritant and can cause asthma to flare in sensitive individuals. We are also in the thick of ragweed season, and ragweed is at extremely high levels.Another front is expected to move in Sunday. Moisture will be limited, so there is only a 20% chance you'll cross paths with an isolated shower. This front will bring more pleasant weather Monday through Wednesday. Tropical moisture gathering over the northwest Caribbean Sea could reach us toward the end of next week, bringing back muggy air more typical for Houston.