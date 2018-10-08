There's a chance for scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these storms will pop up in the unusually warm and steamy October air ahead of a front arriving Wednesday.This will be the first of two cool fronts that blow through Houston over the next 10 days. We'll enjoy lower humidity by Wednesday evening, then drop into the mid 60s Thursday morning. The second front arrives Sunday, and this will be our first true fall front of the season.Travis says this clouds and rain could linger after the front, keeping highs near 70 with morning lows in the 50s for the first time since April 30th!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.