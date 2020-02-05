Weather

Today is the day it turns cold, wet, and windy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Winter is blowing back into Houston. The cold air will spread through southeast Texas this morning behind a strong cold front.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder and some small hail are possible in the stronger storm. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s around sunrise, then fall into the mid 40s before sunset. Extensive snow showers are expected in northwest parts of Texas, which will only increase the chilly air blowing our way Wednesday night.

With unusually cold air in the upper levels Wednesday night, a little wintry precipitation could make it into our part of the state. At this time it appears light snow is possible north and west of Houston between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, but any accumulations would be light and melt away after the sun rises. No travel impacts are expected at this time if anything falls to begin with. Stay tuned as everything has to come together just right for this to occur.

