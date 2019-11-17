Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Warmer and sunny start to your work week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The start to the work week will be very pleasant with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A weak front will roll through late Sunday night into Monday morning... this will bring in a shift in the winds but we will not see any other impacts.

High temperatures Monday should near 70 degrees and we should warm up into the mid 70s by midweek.

Moisture will start to return midweek bringing back slight chances of rain. Our better chances of rain will come at the end of the week as a cold front nears the area.

The cold front is forecasted to roll through Friday...Temperatures should cool off but it shouldn't be quite as cold as what we had last week.

