Storm chances rise this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch may be issued soon for the area in yellow. Large hail and damaging winds may occur with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may make it to Houston this evening. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/hkHbhMNxtD — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Keep your umbrella close by the next few days. Rain chances will start to climb late today as a cold front pushes into southeast Texas.The Houston area will only see scattered showers this afternoon but our northwest counties are likely to get thunderstorms, some of which could be strong with high winds and hail.The storms will be produced by a cold front moving in. The front and its storms will make it to Houston late this evening after 7pm so there will be a chance for strong storms here too.With the cold front stalling over southeast Texas, you can expect periods of locally heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms through Saturday. Most areas will pick up about 1-3" of rain, but some spots could pick up over 3". Street flooding is possible in the heavier thunderstorms, but the bayous and creeks should be okay since we've been in a moderate drought.There will be a sharp temperature difference Saturday afternoon with those behind the front in the 50s and those ahead of the front in the 70s.Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the low 90s, challenging record highs Tuesday and Wednesday.After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.