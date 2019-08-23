Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical moisture is streaming in from the Gulf this morning and will lead to several rounds of scattered heavy downpours off and on throughout the weekend.The scattered storms will impact some coastal communities before sunrise, then spread inland toward Houston by noon. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-3" with some isolated spots getting over 4". Street flooding and lightning will be the biggest threats. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible but will be less common. The deep moisture will move away from us Sunday afternoon, bringing rain chances back down to 30% by Monday.The last week of August brings more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern could change Labor Day weekend as a cool front sliding down the Plains rolls into Texas and possibly all the way into Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.