Weather

Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical moisture is streaming in from the Gulf this morning and will lead to several rounds of scattered heavy downpours off and on throughout the weekend.



The scattered storms will impact some coastal communities before sunrise, then spread inland toward Houston by noon. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-3" with some isolated spots getting over 4". Street flooding and lightning will be the biggest threats. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible but will be less common. The deep moisture will move away from us Sunday afternoon, bringing rain chances back down to 30% by Monday.

The last week of August brings more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern could change Labor Day weekend as a cool front sliding down the Plains rolls into Texas and possibly all the way into Houston.



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
27 people displaced after fire at apartments in NE Harris Co.
Father joins search for daughter's accused attacker
Teen charged with murder in deadly Richmond park shooting
Travis Scott kicks off Netflix doc with Houston pop-up
Mom charged after leaving 5-month-old in car while she shopped
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms Friday and Saturday
KIPP co-founder calls his firing a 'cruel betrayal'
Show More
Homeless Houston man on I-10 overwhelmed by phone calls
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
Get free backpacks, supplies for your kids at these events
Special prosecutor could be appointed in Jussie Smollett case Friday
Hasbro to buy 'Peppa Pig' owner for $4B
More TOP STORIES News