Snow and ice possible in Houston around Valentine's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are on Arctic Front Watch this week, and we've got answers to your most common questions about what we expect.

Is there a chance for snow in Texas this week?


Yes, but initially those chances will stay far to our north. A huge mass of Arctic air is building over Canada, and it's already spreading down into the Plains. We expect it will make it all the way to the Gulf coast around Valentine's Day. Moisture coming in from the Pacific will mix with that cold air to produce freezing rain, ice, and snow in parts of Texas. North Texas and the Panhandle are most favored for the wintry precip at this time.

Will the Houston-area see anything frozen fall from the sky?

It's possible, but far from certain. Our atmosphere may get cold enough to support some sleet or freezing rain as early as Saturday. Before then, it'll just be a cold rain, especially on Thursday when the leading edge of the cold air arrives. The arctic air will pile in over the weekend and early next week. Two Pacific storms will bring moisture over the cold air, one this weekend, and the other early next work week. Both could bring freezing rain, ice, or snow, but it all depends on the severity of the cold that reaches us.

You will want to pay very close attention to the weather this week while we get a better handle on just how cold it will get and when that cold could bring us freezing rain, ice, or snow.

