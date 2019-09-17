Weather

Potential flooding as heavy rain threat increases this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A huge swirl of low pressure over the Gulf will bring back rain chances this week. Flash flooding is possible starting late Tuesday night.

The slow moving storm will bring extremely high levels of moisture in Tuesday night through Thursday. Training storms are possible and that means significant flash flooding is possible. Most areas will get 4-10" of rain this week but a few areas could get as much as 15" or more. Please keep up with the forecast all this week.


Rain chances will start to go down as we head into the end of the weekend as the low moves north. In the next 7 days, we could see widespread rain amounts between 3 to 6 inches. Isolated spots could see more than 10 inches of rain. With the extra cloud cover and rain, we should see slightly cooler temperatures with highs near 90 degrees.

The Autumnal Equinox marking the start of fall is now in view of our 10 day forecast, but there will be no fall weather in Houston between now and then.

