HOUSTON WEATHER: Chilly Sunday morning with mild afternoon temps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a beautiful but cool Saturday. Sunday will be similar but we should see a little more cloud cover move in. Sunday will start off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s, but we should quickly warm up into the 60s by the afternoon.
Our next "front" is expected to move in Monday but this one will be a bit different...coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week with highs generally in the 70s.
The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend. A cold front is forecasted to roll through late Thursday into Friday. This will bring a chance of rain for a few days...Temperatures should cool off but it shouldn't be quite as cold as what we saw last week.
