Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Chilly Sunday morning with mild afternoon temps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a beautiful but cool Saturday. Sunday will be similar but we should see a little more cloud cover move in. Sunday will start off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s, but we should quickly warm up into the 60s by the afternoon.

Our next "front" is expected to move in Monday but this one will be a bit different...coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week with highs generally in the 70s.

The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend. A cold front is forecasted to roll through late Thursday into Friday. This will bring a chance of rain for a few days...Temperatures should cool off but it shouldn't be quite as cold as what we saw last week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans resell Kanye West' Sunday Service tickets for up to $500
Tickets to FREE Kanye West concert at Lakewood Church goes in minutes
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
Child injured in drive-by shooting at gas station
Woman falls out of moving car after argument with husband
Overnight fire damages 27 cars at auction site
Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
Show More
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
WATCH: Violent attack inside and IHOP caught on video
More TOP STORIES News