HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a cold, frosty morning in southeast Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll thaw out pretty quickly with morning sunshine, then clouds return this afternoon.

Near normal temperatures can be expected on Wednesday ahead of the next storm arriving Thursday.

We could see thunderstorms again Thursday morning, but this time rainfall accumulations will generally stay below 1". After the storms clear it will turn windy Thursday afternoon with gusts exceeding 30 mph from the northwest. Even stronger wind are expected in north Texas close to a powerful area of low pressure.

Travis says unusually cold air in the upper atmosphere will circle around this low, and that could bring snow to north Texas Thursday night. If the low tracks farther south, it's possible some flakes could fly in our northern counties, so stay tuned.

