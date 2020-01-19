Patchy frost overnight, more rain midweek

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grab a jacket and get ready for perfect sky conditions to view the International Space Station fly over Houston this evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be visible for a full six minutes as it crosses our sky from southwest to northeast.The clear sky and lights winds overnight will allow temperatures to dip into the mid and upper 30s, and patchy frost is expected before sunrise. We're in for another beautiful, crisp afternoon on MLK Day as high pressure keeps the sky clear and sunny. High temperatures will peak around 60 degrees with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures will again dip into the 30s Monday night, so prepare for another round of frost.Clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs barely clearing 50 degrees, and on Thursday some thunderstorms are possible in the first half of the day as our next cold front blows in.Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.