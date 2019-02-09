SNOW EMERGENCY

More than 100 rescued after being snowed in at ski lodge

Rescue crews traveled by snowmobile to get to the lodge on Wednesday morning to make sure the snow-trapped visitors were okay.

WILSONIA, California --
More than 100 visitors and resort staff at the Montecito Lake Resort were on their way down the mountain on Thursday night after they became snowed in by the latest storm.

Rescue crews deployed heavy equipment to clear eight miles of snow and more than 20 fallen trees on Generals Highway to get to the resort.

Forest Service officials say crews traveled by snowmobile to get to the lodge on Wednesday morning to make sure the snow-trapped visitors were okay.

They delivered supplies to guests Thursday morning and began escorting the stranded visitors back down around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials are advising forest visitors to stay out of the area for now, with even more snow expected this weekend.
weathersnow emergencyCalifornia
