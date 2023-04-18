New body camera video shows the dramatic moments first responders first arrived to save actor Jeremy Renner from that near-fatal snowplow accident.

New body camera footage shows dramatic rescue of Jeremy Renner after snowplow accident

Renner was run over by the vehicle on New Year's Day as he was trying to save his nephew near his Nevada home.

Video shows Renner being surrounded by medical personnel on a snowy road. Footage also shows the giant snowplow that ran him over.

The "Hawkeye" actor is now on the road to recovery.

Last week, he made a miraculous return to the red carpet for the premiere of his new Disney+ series, "Rennervations."

He also took a moment to visit and thank the hospital workers that helped him heal.