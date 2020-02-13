Lovely weather Saturday as we prepare for Beta's impacts

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We get to enjoy some lovely weather Saturday as we prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Beta.We'll start off with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s, then sunshine will warm us to near 90 but with very low humidity. While the rainbands of Beta should stay offshore Saturday, the tide levels along the coast will start rising Saturday night. Our entire coast is under a Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch, meaning hurricane conditions and storm surge could begin within 48 hours.On Sunday, Tropical Storm Beta's rainbands will be steadily pushing onshore during the day. It might start off dry in Houston, but rain chances should rise throughout the day. Tide levels will also continue rising along the Texas coast. Depending on the track, we could be dealing with rounds of rain and unusually high tides for several days next week. Because of the weak steering currents, the track and impact forecasts will be challenging, so stay aware and informed in the days ahead as we try to get a better handle on what Beta will do.