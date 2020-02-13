LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect in SE Texas

Heading west on 290- about to run into that bad weather that’s forecast-#abc13 pic.twitter.com/N3Z4OG8gnh — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) May 27, 2020

Tropical Storm #Bertha has formed near the coast of South Carolina this morning. Heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat, along with tropical storm force winds along portions of the South Carolina coast https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/8CeH3j9TlU — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 27, 2020

Hurricane season starts in 5 days but another named storm has formed. Tropical Storm Bertha has developed off the coast of South Carolina.



Last time we saw two named storms before the start of hurricane season was in 2016... Hurricane Alex & Tropical Storm Bonnie



#abc13 pic.twitter.com/QWwi7Zs53A — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) May 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Liberty counties.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southeast Texas. This includes our entire viewing area and expires at 9 pm. Storms with gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible for all, with the greatest risk northwest of Houston. CenterPoint Energy is reporting more than 180,000 power outages in the Houston area as the storms move through.Storms have already fired in the Hill Country and are currently headed SE in this direction. We could also see new storms pop over our area in the afternoon and early evening.It still looks like this upper low will continue moving away from us, but it'll be close enough on Thursday for one more round of strong thunderstorms. By Friday it will be far enough away to bring rain chances down to 20% or less for the rest of the week. This will allow temperatures to push back into the low 90s this weekend, even as a weak front blows in Friday. A heat ridge building overhead next week will bring several days in the 90s with little hope for rain.Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Bertha has formed near the coast of South Carolina. The biggest threat is expected to be heavy rainfall, along with tropical storm force winds along portions of the South Carolina coast.Bertha is the second storm to form before the start of the official hurricane season, which begins June 1.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.