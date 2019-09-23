Weather

Isolated storms, hot for first day of Fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today you can expect a lot of sunshine with a few scattered showers. Keeping an umbrella in your car just in case would be a good plan! Today is the first day of Fall-the Autumnal Equinox.
Some downpours could be heavy.

We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.

We'll be watching a new tropical disturbance entering the Gulf next weekend. Early indications are that it will either track toward Texas or Louisiana, possibly bringing more scattered rain to Houston.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
