hurricane

Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 36 years ago this week

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- With winds of 115 mph, Hurricane Alicia pummeled the Gulf Coast as it made landfall onto Texas soil on August 18, 1983.

Alicia was a Category 3 storm, making landfall on Galveston's west end near San Luis Pass. In addition to causing over $2 billion in damage, the storm killed 21 people.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Alicia in 1983


The hurricane began as a front in the central Gulf of Mexico on August 15, 1983, and quickly strengthened until landfall three days later.

The storm was small and compact, producing between 5-10 inches of rain, but it also spawned 23 tornadoes as it surged from the Gulf Coast to east Texas.

Four named storms formed during the 1983 hurricane season, proving that what matters most is where storms go, not how many form. Travis Herzog says it served as a tragic reminder that all it takes is one bad hurricane season for us, and that preparation is important.
Get the latest tropical weather forecast here.
Related topics:
weatherhoustongalveston countygalvestonremember whentropical stormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Live interactive storm tracker
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
Barry wave hammers deputy's boat, shattering window: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
How did convict clear Cy-Fair ISD's criminal background check?
Family hopes to help others after teen's death
Family wants driver charged after toddler killed by vehicle
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue
Teen suspect used Snapchat from murder scene: documents
WANTED: Man accused of groping 2 girls at Walmart stores
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Party Boy shop owner selling supply store in The Heights
2 children drown in small pond in Grangerland
HISD facing near certain state takeover on multiple fronts
School ratings: What grade did the TEA give your district?
More TOP STORIES News