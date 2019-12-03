How low will temperatures go with 2 fronts coming?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunny skies and a dry atmosphere will help our temps quickly warm to around 70 degrees today. Winds will be light. Wednesday will be almost as nice with a high in the middle 70s.Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in an isolated shower Thursday night into Friday morning, but overall rain chances will remain low. The good news is, our weather will be great this weekend.A stronger cold front next week will give us a better rain chance and even cooler temps.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.