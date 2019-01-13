WEATHER

Houston Weather: Mild start to the week with changes midweek

Meteorologist Collin Myers says next Sunday morning could be really cold for participants with windchills in the teens to low 20s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was another gorgeous day in Southeast Texas. We saw a lot of sunshine but it was cool with highs only reaching up into the upper 50s. Tomorrow will bring more cloud cover than today, but temperatures will be about the same.

Rain chances hop back into the forecast Wednesday. We are expecting scattered showers Wednesday and isolated rain for the end of the week.

A strong cold front is forecasted to move into the area on Saturday. This front will drop temperatures, bring in scattered storms, and cause some windy conditions. We clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon but it will be cold! We are expecting a cold start to the race with a temperature of 33 degrees at 7 am.
