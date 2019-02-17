WEATHER

Houston Weather: Fog and drizzle clearing by the afternoon

Houston Weather: Foggy/Drizzle start to Sunday, clearing late and perhaps some peeks of sun.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some light rain is pushing through the area this morning along with a weak front. Collin says once this passes through, fog and rain should end and we may even see some breaks of sun!

Temps should rise and nest in the mid-to-upper 60's.

Rain chances continue as we head into next week. The best chance of rain on Monday will be along the coast. Rain chances go up heading into Monday evening. The best chance of rain this week is expected to be on Tuesday with thunderstorms likely for much of the area.
