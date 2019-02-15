WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cool front blows in Saturday

The next front arrives this weekend, which will bring cooler temperatures and clear out the fog.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After nearly touching 80 degrees Friday, another cold front will blow into Houston Saturday. Confidence is increasing that this front will pass through most of southeast Texas and drop our highs at least 10 degrees from Friday's highs.


Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dense sea fog will again be an issue tonight south of I-10 before the front blows the fog away within a few hours sunrise. Temperatures will quickly dip into the 50s after the front passes your neighborhood. Only isolated showers are expected with this front as it stalls near the coast. Sunday could bring a few more showers as the front gets another kick to the south, and this time it will push all the way into the Gulf.

Next week is still looking much colder and wetter, which Travis says makes perfect sense as the Rodeo Trail Rides roll into town.
