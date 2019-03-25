Houston Weather: Slim rain chance this evening, cooler overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a slim chance for storms to pop up south of I-10 this evening as a weak cool front blows into Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says everyone should feel the lower humidity later this evening, then wake up to crisp air with temps in the 50s.Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice with and abundance of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Travis says the a slim rain chance will return Friday ahead of a stronger cold front expected to reach Houston Saturday afternoon. This cold front could pack a few strong thunderstorms and much colder air for next week. Cool rain showers could linger into Sunday before the sunshine returns Monday. Low temps next week will drop into the 40s with some communities possibly dipping into the 30s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.