Keep a jacket and a small umbrella handy this evening through Wednesday evening. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a jet stream disturbance is bringing light showers to parts of southeast Texas, and this pattern won't break until Thursday.Temps will hold fairly steady near 50 tonight with a climb toward 60 Wednesday afternoon.Travis says it will feel like spring again Thursday and Friday before a major arctic front blows into Houston Saturday.This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then drop temperatures from the mid 60s to the 30s by Saturday evening. Cold north winds will increase through the day and remain strong through the night.The sky will clear out on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will be very cold and windy! Travis says temperatures will be in the upper 20s as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor in the upper teens.It will likely get even colder Sunday night as the wind settles down. Another light freeze is expected in Houston, but a hard freeze is possible north of Houston to start MLK Day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.