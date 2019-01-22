Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through tonight

Don't get too used to the 70 weather today. Another strong cold front will blow through tonight.A few showers will pop up later today as moisture levels continue to increase. The rain will become steady after 10pm.The cold front will reach Houston just after midnight. Strong northerly winds will drop our temps into the upper 30s during Wednesday morning's rush hour. The rain will still be around then too. If you're traveling north of Huntsville before sunrise, the rain could briefly turn over to sleet, but no accumulations are expected right now.All the precipitation should clear out by noon, but it's going to stay cold and windy. Despite afternoon sunshine, temperatures will have a tough time climbing out of the 40s. A light freeze and frost is likely Thursday morning.Another cold front will arrive early in the weekend bringing a chance of rain Saturday. The parade of cold fronts will continue next week as another cold front arriving early in the work week could bring back freezing temperatures.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.