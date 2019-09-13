Hot weekend, but stormy weather returns next week

Moisture wrapping around this broad low pressure circulation could bring a few showers to the coast by Sunday, but the better chances will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday. Travis says there is a small chance this low pressure system could turn into a tropical pressure, but regardless of development, it should bring us a few days of stormy weather with rain-cooled highs in the 80s.
The Autumnal Equinox marking the start of fall is now in view of our 10 day forecast, but there will be no fall weather in Houston between now and then.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.