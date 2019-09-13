Hot weekend, but stormy weather returns next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5537370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hot, humid and dry weekend ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Unusually hot weather is on the way this weekend, but a huge swirl of low pressure over the Gulf brings back storms next work week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we are currently on the dry side of this low, which will make for a hot and mostly dry weekend. Temps will soar into the mid and upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday, well above the average high of 91.Moisture wrapping around this broad low pressure circulation could bring a few showers to the coast by Sunday, but the better chances will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday. Travis says there is a small chance this low pressure system could turn into a tropical pressure, but regardless of development, it should bring us a few days of stormy weather with rain-cooled highs in the 80s.The Autumnal Equinox marking the start of fall is now in view of our 10 day forecast, but there will be no fall weather in Houston between now and then.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.