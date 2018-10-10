HURRICANE MICHAEL

See powerful, massive Hurricane Michael from the International Space Station

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA posted a livestream of Hurricane Michael from space as the massive storm came ashore.

As Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday, NASA showed what the storm looks like from above.

The 400-mile-wide storm came ashore with 155 mph winds, making it the strongest to hit the U.S. in nearly half a century.

On Tuesday, NASA shared what the storm looked like when it was still in the Gulf of Mexico.
EMBED More News Videos

Video from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Michael on Tuesday, Oct. 9.


By the time it made landfall in Florida's Panhandle, the storm had reached historic strength.

Local news reporters were working in the dark. At the Panama City news station WJHG/WECP, reporter Tyler Allender tweeted that his colleagues were taking shelter in a hallway in the middle of the building because "this wind is SERIOUS."

Allender said they were sitting in the dark because their building had lost power.

The storm is expected to quickly move north along the East Coast in the next few days.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane michaelhurricaneinternational space stationnasa
HURRICANE MICHAEL
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
Live Hurricane Michael coverage: Storm makes landfall as Cat. 4
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
Hurricane Michael: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage: Storm makes landfall as Cat. 4
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Police called on black man babysitting white children
HISD bus driver allegedly killed by husband on her way to work
Names of clergy accused of sexual abuse to be released
Accused killer of Missouri City poker player accepts plea deal
ASTROS v. RED SOX: ALCS tickets sell out within 3 minutes
Show More
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez wedding: Get the details
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Son of limo owner charged following crash that killed 20 in NY
Mother demanding answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Hurricane Michael surge brings high tides to Galveston Co.
More News