Weather

Grab a jacket! Cold front brings in rain and cooler temps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a record breaking Sunday in Houston with our high temperature climbing up to 84 degrees. The record was 82 degrees which was set back in 1995. Say goodbye to the heat, because big changes come Monday.

We'll start off at a balmy 70 around sunrise Monday, then the cold front will blast in around noon, dropping temps into the 50s for the afternoon. There is a 70% chance for rain so make sure you take the umbrella with you Monday. Most storms should remain on the weaker side, but an isolated strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. The higher chance of severe weather will remain east of our area in Louisiana. It will also turn colder and windy behind the front so make sure you bring an extra layer before you head out the door Monday.

Cool air will continue to spill in overnight into Tuesday morning bringing 30s back into the forecast. We could actually near freezing on Wednesday and Thursday. .

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI joins in mercury spill investigation at shopping center
Rapper gifts 11-member family dozens of gifts after house fire
Strangers replace grandmother's stolen Christmas decor
Hallmark Channel pulls wedding ad showing gay couple kissing
Walmart to offer self-driving delivery service
DPS aims to reduce wait times at driver license offices
Woman dies in rear-end crash on Katy Freeway
Show More
South Carolina man who inspired movie 'Radio' dead at 73
The Houston Texans are now in first place in the AFC South after Sunday's routing of the Titans.
Texas mom and 3-week-old baby missing since Thursday
Mayor Sylvester Turner wins mayoral runoff against Tony Buzbee
Buzbee leaves on private plane, doesn't officially concede
More TOP STORIES News