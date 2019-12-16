Grab a jacket! Cold front brings in rain and cooler temps

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a record breaking Sunday in Houston with our high temperature climbing up to 84 degrees. The record was 82 degrees which was set back in 1995. Say goodbye to the heat, because big changes come Monday.We'll start off at a balmy 70 around sunrise Monday, then the cold front will blast in around noon, dropping temps into the 50s for the afternoon. There is a 70% chance for rain so make sure you take the umbrella with you Monday. Most storms should remain on the weaker side, but an isolated strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. The higher chance of severe weather will remain east of our area in Louisiana. It will also turn colder and windy behind the front so make sure you bring an extra layer before you head out the door Monday.Cool air will continue to spill in overnight into Tuesday morning bringing 30s back into the forecast. We could actually near freezing on Wednesday and Thursday.