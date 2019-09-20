Food truck driver makes meal on I-10 for stranded drivers

WINNIE, Texas (KTRK) -- One area that was seriously impacted by Imelda was Winnie in Chambers County and I-10 is still shut down in that area and could stay that way for days.As Tropical Storm Imelda hit, 200 vehicles became trapped on I-10. One of them belonged to Reggie McCoy.He was driving an 18-wheeler with a food delivery going to Beaumont. A day and a half later, there was still high water."The area right here, we got a lot more water," said McCoy as he showed ABC13 the flooding via Skype. "You can see it right here."McCoy was stranded on I-10 for more than 36 hours, he says. With a truck full of food and nowhere to go, he asked his boss if he could share."He was like, 'Hey, whatever anybody needs. Let's get it off the truck.' We've got water. We've got milk, toilet paper," explained McCoy.Then he met another stranded driver, Kenny the cook. McCoy had some chicken, so they got a grill and Kenny was able to prepare it right there on I-10."We had chicken wings last night and a few grape tomatoes and chips and milk," said McCoy.Kenny the cook was happy to help."In 2005, Houston took me in from Katrina, so, I'm just giving back, that's all," said McCoy.McCoy said they were able to feed between 30 and 40 people.Meanwhile, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says the freeway closure could last for several more days.Hawthorne says their deputies, along with Jefferson County deputies, have been rescuing stranded drivers.As of Friday afternoon, they had rescued at least 400 people. They are taking them to a bus and from there, they are taken to a shelter in Winnie.Hawthorne said they don't want anyone to be in distress. They have been using airboats and have had two helicopters fly over the area. People will likely have to abandon their cars to get to the shelter. As for McCoy, he says he's grateful he could help."That's a no-brainer. Everybody is out here in need," said McCoy.