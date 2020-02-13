one minute weather

Fog Advisory cancelled, still an issue for some on AM commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're seeing patchy fog this morning, Houston currently has 1/4 mile visibility. Most locations, including spots along the Gulf are seeing less fog, so the Dense Fog Advisory issued overnight has been lifted. You could still see some fog, mist, and even spotty light rain on your morning commute.

How long will we be dealing with the sea fog?


Sea fog will remain an issue off and on until a weak front blows in Friday afternoon. This front will not make it far offshore, so the sea fog could return over the weekend and stick around until a stronger front arrives on Monday morning.

What do our rain chances look like for the rest of this week?


Moisture will come rushing back in Thursday along with that warm front, pushing the rain chance back up to 60%. Rain chances will decrease to 40% Friday as the weak cold front blows through. We expect the rain chance to remain at 30-40% through the weekend as Friday's cold front quickly pushes back into Houston as a warm front. This unsettled weather pattern will come to an end with the arrival of Monday's front.

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?



Sorry. No snow. We don't see any major intrusions of cold air for at least the next 10 days. Low temperatures will have a tough time dropping below 50 in this pattern.

