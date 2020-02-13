Fog Advisory cancelled, still an issue for some on AM commute

How long will we be dealing with the sea fog?
Sea fog will remain an issue off and on until a weak front blows in Friday afternoon. This front will not make it far offshore, so the sea fog could return over the weekend and stick around until a stronger front arrives on Monday morning.
What do our rain chances look like for the rest of this week?
Moisture will come rushing back in Thursday along with that warm front, pushing the rain chance back up to 60%. Rain chances will decrease to 40% Friday as the weak cold front blows through. We expect the rain chance to remain at 30-40% through the weekend as Friday's cold front quickly pushes back into Houston as a warm front. This unsettled weather pattern will come to an end with the arrival of Monday's front.
Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?
Sorry. No snow. We don't see any major intrusions of cold air for at least the next 10 days. Low temperatures will have a tough time dropping below 50 in this pattern.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.