Flash flood threat increasing tonight through Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Imelda has been downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall Tuesday afternoon near Freeport. The storm formed at about midday, roughly 15 miles south of Freeport in the Gulf of Mexico.

The main threat from the storm will be extremely heavy rain leading to extensive street flooding, and possibly creek and bayou flooding if it lasts into Thursday.

The latest forecast calls for 4-10" of rain with isolated spots over 15". The first wave of heavy rain may impact Houston just in time for the Wednesday morning rush hour. Several more waves of rain could hit the area before the storm finally lifts north late Thursday.



Please pay close attention to the forecast this week. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
