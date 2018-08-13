The Saharan dust cloud will make the sky look hazy again Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the sky will clear by mid-week as the dust thins and moves out of the area.A deep pocket of moisture arriving Wednesday will bring back a chance for scattered afternoon downpours. More scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday.There might still be a brief heavy shower over the weekend, but Tim says the chance of rain is only about 20% for Saturday and Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.