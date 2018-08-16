ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Heat and humidity climb to uncomfortable, dangerous levels

Elita Loresca's One Minute Weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weather doesn't change much the next few days. It'll be partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon downpours every day through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain will only temporarily cool things off and only for those few folks that are lucky enough to get wet.

Otherwise, expect temperatures to reach the upper 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the heat index over 105. Tim says it could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be re-issued over the next few days.

A weak front sags into southeast Texas the middle of next week. That should produce a few more thunderstorms and hold temperatures down a few degrees.
