Dry, mild weather for Tuesday and Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weak cold front moves off the coast pushing out the clouds for Tuesday and giving us seasonal temperatures. Patchy frost will be possible Wednesday morning but the afternoon will be dry and mild.

Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of this week. It looks like we could see some scattered showers Thursday and Friday. A round of strong storms is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. These storms will clear out quickly Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.

