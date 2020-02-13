50s to start off your Wednesday!

COOLER AIR COMING: The coolest temperatures behind the front are still to come! Around sunrise Wednesday, you can expect to feel lows in the 50s! https://t.co/aUPBuKGlgO pic.twitter.com/sxXij2aIIF — Houston Weather (@abc13weather) September 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a picture perfect day in Southeast Texas! We started off cool but warmed up into the low 80s in the afternoon.Our coolest temperatures behind the front will occur around sunrise Wednesday with lows in the lower and middle 50s. It will warm back into the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, so if you wear a sweater in the morning, you might need to shed that warm layer by the afternoon. A weaker front arriving Thursday night will reinforce the nice air, giving us more nice weather into the weekend.Another front is expected to move in Sunday and this front may pop up a few showers as it moves through. This will set us up nicely for next week.