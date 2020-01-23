Weather

Cold temps Friday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The skies have cleared and that means fast falling temps overnight. You'll wake up to readings in the upper 30s to the north, and low to middle 40s in the south. Friday afternoon will be completely sunny with mild temps in the 60s.

Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few coastal showers late in the day. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
CDC asks Bush Airport to post Coronavirus warning flyer
Man forces teen daughter to help him deal drugs, police say
HISD teacher accused of trading child porn through email
Man found guilty of killing ex-wife's new husband
State wants to prosecute teen as adult in Lamar HS killing
Show More
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News