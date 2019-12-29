Cold air settles in tonight, more rain to start 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a cold return to work Monday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a cold front that blew through Sunday morning will drop temps into the upper 30s and low 40s across most of southeast Texas.Sunshine will allow temps to rebound into the low 60s under a sunny sky. The pleasantly cool and sunny weather will continue into New Year's Eve as high clouds return ahead of our next rainmaker.The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. Travis says rain showers are likely both Wednesday and Thursday, but it now looks like the deepest moisture might remain just offshore, keeping rainfall totals closer to 1" in most neighborhoods. This will be a steady rain that could last several hours on both days.Our first weekend of 2020 will be filled with sunshine, then we'll be monitoring a stronger cold front coming down from Canada for the second week of January.