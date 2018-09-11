WEATHER

Clear Creek opens flood gates ahead of tropical system forming in the Gulf

Rain causes flooding near Clear Creek

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The flooding this morning has forced the Harris County Flood Control District to open the Clear Creek Second Outlet gates.

The news comes hours after a Flash Flood Watch was issued for the area, and Governor Greg Abbott urged Texans to take precautions ahead of the tropical system in the Gulf.

In the tweet, Abbott said that everyone should review their emergency plans and prepare for heavy rainfall starting Tuesday.

HCFCD says opening the gates is just a precaution in case heavy rainfall occurs.

In the last 24 hours, lower Clear Creek has averaged three to five inches of rain and is expecting more.

In Texas City, the flooding and high water has become a larger issue forcing the school district to cancel classes Tuesday.

Here's a guide on how to prepare your own emergency kit.

