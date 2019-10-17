Chilly night in Houston, sunshine returns Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston just experienced its coldest high since April 1st, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temps will dip into the lower and middle 50s tonight as the clouds clear out.On Friday and Saturday we'll be enjoying sunshine as a tropical low in the Gulf pulls moisture away from Texas and sends it toward Florida. This track will keep us on the drier side of the low and keep our temperatures and humidity at seasonal levels. Another cold front should arrive on Monday, bringing a round of showers and strong thunderstorms. Travis says we'll catch a few more nice fall days behind the front next week, which will be followed by a stronger cold front about a week from now.