WEATHER

Meteor captured on camera streaking across sky in Central Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you happen to spot the meteor shooting across the Texas sky?

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas is fully living up to shining "big and bright" after it appears a meteor streaked across the sky Thursday night.

In the Killeen area, video from Christopher Cato shows the burst of light caught on his dash camera as it traveled through the atmosphere.

Others in Central Texas said they heard a loud boom.

One woman in the Houston area told ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog they spotted the blue flash, which bloomed into a turquoise jewel tone as it raced across the night sky.

Viewer Mary Ann Miron reported that she saw something unusual explode in the sky around 9:30 p.m. in Hempstead west of Highway 6 on FM 1736.

"A giant ball like a meteorite changed the rainbow spectrum of colors until it turned into a beautiful turquoise," Miron said. "I've seen shooting stars, but this was HUGE and colorful!"



NASA defines a meteor as a bit of rock that breaks off from an asteroid orbiting the sun. It burns when it enters Earth's atmosphere.

If part of the rock survives the trip through the atmosphere and hits the earth's surface, it becomes a meteorite.

The Leonid meteor shower happened this weekend but Travis says there's no way to know if this particular meteor was part of that.

Did you spot the meteor burning across the sky on Thursday?

If so, you can report fireballs here to the American Meteor Society.

You can also share photos with ABC13 on social media by using the hashtag #ABC13Eyewitness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertexas newsmeteorspacenasaTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
A warming trend takes us into the weekend, but another cold front arriving late Sunday brings back the clouds, rain and chilly temps.
What is a nor'easter?
Snow in Houston happens more than you think
It's snowing! Flurries falling in Houston and surrounding areas
More Weather
Top Stories
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
91K pounds of ground turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in soldier's death
Officers claim company won't pay them for extra duty job
Ed Oliver gets heated with head coach over a jacket during game
Alex Bregman keeps promise to pose in fan's senior photos
Woman celebrates birthday with lobster feast on subway
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Show More
Yorkie mauling by bigger dog caught on camera
Rockets blow out Warriors 107-86 in West Finals revenge game
Digital Deal of the Day
Child drowns after wandering from home near Lake Houston
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
More News