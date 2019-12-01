Pleasant start to the week, reinforcing cool front on Tuesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and mild temperatures. This evening will be chilly with temperatures quickly dropping into the 50s. Low temperatures Monday morning should start off in the low to mid 40s.This week will start off very pleasant with a lot of sunshine. A weak front is forecasted to move through Tuesday but we aren't expecting any rain along this front. This front should just bring a reinforcing shot of cool air which will keep our high temperatures in the 60s.Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in some scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.