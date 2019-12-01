Weather

Pleasant start to the week, reinforcing cool front on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and mild temperatures. This evening will be chilly with temperatures quickly dropping into the 50s. Low temperatures Monday morning should start off in the low to mid 40s.

This week will start off very pleasant with a lot of sunshine. A weak front is forecasted to move through Tuesday but we aren't expecting any rain along this front. This front should just bring a reinforcing shot of cool air which will keep our high temperatures in the 60s.

Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in some scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old accused of shooting sister, killing her boyfriend
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Family science teacher accused of oral sex with student
10 shot near New Orleans' French Quarter: police
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Police unknowingly chase couple driving to hospital to give birth
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Show More
Heart attack patient reunited with hero nurse who saved his life
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Video: Marines fight inside Walmart on Black Friday
Man arrested after dead cats found duct taped in trash chute
SPONSORED: Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
More TOP STORIES News