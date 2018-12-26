⚠️Stay weather aware through Thursday morning. Severe storms and flash flooding are possible tonight as a strong line of storms rumbles into Houston. The greatest risk of severe weather is northwest of Houston in the orange shade.



Rain chances are on the rise today with a line of severe storms expected to rumble into Houston early Thursday morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it is unusually mild and moist for the day after Christmas. A powerful storm system approaching Texas will increase the winds and send waves of rain across the region this afternoon.Even with the clouds and rain blocking out the sun, temperatures will still warm into the mild 70s.Travis says the rain this afternoon should stay below severe levels, but a line of severe storms is possible after midnight, most likely reaching Houston between 3-6 a.m. Thursday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes, especially northwest of Houston toward College Station. Most in Houston will pick up between 1-2" of rain, but higher accumulations over 3" are possible north of Houston.The storms clear out by Thursday afternoon, followed by dry and cool conditions on Friday. Travis says a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.