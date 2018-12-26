WEATHER

Houston Weather: Heavy rain and severe storms possible tonight and early Thursday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rains and damaging winds are possible in our area late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Rain returns this afternoon with a line of severe storms expected to rumble into Houston early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain chances are on the rise today with a line of severe storms expected to rumble into Houston early Thursday morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it is unusually mild and moist for the day after Christmas. A powerful storm system approaching Texas will increase the winds and send waves of rain across the region this afternoon.

Even with the clouds and rain blocking out the sun, temperatures will still warm into the mild 70s.

Travis says the rain this afternoon should stay below severe levels, but a line of severe storms is possible after midnight, most likely reaching Houston between 3-6 a.m. Thursday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes, especially northwest of Houston toward College Station. Most in Houston will pick up between 1-2" of rain, but higher accumulations over 3" are possible north of Houston.



The storms clear out by Thursday afternoon, followed by dry and cool conditions on Friday. Travis says a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Officer in fiery crash with drunk driver released from hospital
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Christmas tree recycling locations in Houston
Man on the run after allegedly shooting wife on Christmas
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
School board to meet after HS wrestler's forced to cut dreads
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home
Show More
Barber's cutting edge gives bald men full head of hair
Officer fires on suspect trying to open car doors: police
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Supermodel Heidi Klum gets engagement ring for Christmas
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
More News