A few showers this weekend, more downpours next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The radar will stay quiet overnight with only a few showers in the forecast this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says many of us will stay dry this weekend with the rain chance down to just 30%. Otherwise, it'll be a hot and steamy weekend from all the rain left behind my Imelda.We'll be watching a new tropical disturbance entering the Gulf next weekend. Early indications are that it will either track toward Texas or Louisiana, possibly bringing more scattered downpours to Houston. Travis says development is unlikely at this time, but we'll keep a close eye on it for you in case it tries to spin up at the last minute like Imelda did.METRO local bus service and Park & Ride routes have resumed operations. The I-45 North Freeway HOV/HOT lane will remain closed Friday due to damage and debris still blocking the lane.However, customers should expect detours on some routes and longer travel times.Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today. As the remnants of Imelda move northeast and weaken, the rainfall will be less intense compared to the past couple of days.The stronger storms could still produce rainfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour but the activity will lack the organization of the past couple of days.Please remain weather aware. Don't drive through flooded areas. Turn around don't drown.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.