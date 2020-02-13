one minute weather

A cold rain returns to Houston Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three weather systems will impact us between now and Christmas Day, and the first one brings back a chilly rain Tuesday.

Clouds will thicken up Tuesday morning, keeping temperatures fairly steady in the low-to-mid 40s. While the morning will be mostly dry, light rain showers will steadily increase as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb back into the 50s. The rain showers should move out by the evening, and then our next cold front will arrive Tuesday night, bringing back gusty winds.

How much rain can we expect Tuesday?


Rain totals will generally stay below a quarter of an inch.

How windy will it get with Tuesday night's cold front?


Wind gusts will range from 25-35 mph through Wednesday afternoon, which is about 10 mph lower than the wind gusts we just experienced Sunday.

Will this front bring us a freeze?


Yes! We should be prepared to provide warm shelter for pets and cold-sensitive plants Wednesday night as temperatures dive into light freeze territory by Thursday morning. Given the wet ground, we also expect a widespread frost by sunrise Thursday.

When will the next two weather systems impact us?


The first one will reach us late Friday and bring rain and breezy conditions primarily on Saturday. After that, we're trying to pin down the details of a weather system impacting us a day or two before Christmas. That means there could be rain showers and breezy conditions on Christmas Eve. It also means there's a good chance it will be colder by Christmas morning.

