Man shot in the back may have been trying to shoplift soda at SE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who may have been trying to shoplift at a convenience store in southeast Houston on Tuesday night was shot in the back, according to police.

Houston police responded to a shooting call shortly after 7:40 p.m. at a gas station located at 2402 S. Wayside Dr., near the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive, HPD said.

Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from the theft of soda from the gas station.

"We know that a gentleman came in and potentially committed theft and another individual came out and then shot the gentleman, who we believe committed a theft at this time," Investigator K. Shaver said.

When an ABC13 crew arrived at the scene, they spotted several cans of soda on the ground.

Police believe the shooter was inside the store, but would not confirm whether it was an employee.

Now, the shooter is being questioned by police. ABC13 asked HPD if any charges will be filed.

"Ultimately, it's up to the [ District Attorney's Office to decide ] if this will be a grand jury case or if charges will be placed, but that's probably going to be in the future," Shaver said.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on