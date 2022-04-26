Water rescue underway after boat accident near Katy Freeway Outbound and North Eldridge Parkway

@HoustonFire is on scene performing water rescue efforts related to a boat accident near Katy Freeway Outbound & N Eldridge Pkwy. One civilian has been life flighted. Three civilians are currently being evaluated on scene. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) April 26, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight and three other people were being evaluated after a boating accident that happened near the outbound Katy Freeway and North Eldridge Parkway.Houston Fire Department received a call of a water rescue at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.Authorities recommend avoiding the area due to heavy emergency traffic.