Water rescue underway after boat accident near Katy Freeway Outbound and North Eldridge Parkway

Houston Fire Department received a call of a water rescue at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
@HoustonFire is on scene performing water rescue efforts related to a boat accident near Katy Freeway Outbound & N Eldridge Pkwy. One civilian has been life flighted. Three civilians are currently being evaluated on scene. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) April 26, 2022
Authorities recommend avoiding the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
This is a developing story.