Water rescue underway after boat accident near Katy Freeway Outbound and North Eldridge Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight and three other people were being evaluated after a boating accident that happened near the outbound Katy Freeway and North Eldridge Parkway.

Houston Fire Department received a call of a water rescue at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Authorities recommend avoiding the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a developing story.
